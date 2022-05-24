Some poultry sellers may shut stalls when chicken exports halt from Malaysia, price hike expected

SINGAPORE - Some poultry sellers here said they may have to shut their stalls temporarily when Malaysia halts its exports of chickens in June, while others expect a price hike of about 10 to 30 per cent.

Meanwhile, consumers The Straits Times spoke to said they are not worried and will turn to other meats or buy frozen chicken from other countries.

Malaysia announced on Monday (May 23) that the country intends to stop exporting chickens in June.

Poultry sellers at Bedok North Market and Food Centre, Tiong Bahru Market and Geylang Serai Market told ST on Tuesday morning that the move will heavily impact their business.

These are stall operators who mainly get their chicken supply from across the Causeway.

Singapore imported about 34 per cent, or close to 73,000 tonnes, of its chicken supply from Malaysia in 2021.

Mr Yeow Wei Min, 61, who runs a chicken stall at 216 Bedok North Market and Food Centre, said the impending halt of chicken exports from Malaysia will be disastrous for his business. All of his fresh chicken supply comes from Malaysia.

He said: "There is nothing I can do about it, nor do I have any alternatives. If there is no supply then I will temporarily close my stall and take a rest. If this persists in the long term then I will close down this stall."

Mr Stanley Yow, 52, owner of Stanley Fresh Chicken at Tiong Bahru Market, said: "If they have 10 chickens, I'll sell 10. If they have 100, I'll sell 100. If they have no chickens, I'll just rest."

Mr Fabian Lim, 62, who works at a poultry stall at Geylang Serai Market, said prices will spike by about 20 to 30 per cent as the stall's fresh chicken is mainly from Malaysia.

"I have no choice but to increase prices, if we buy high than we have to sell high. All I hope for is that imports from other countries like China or Indonesia will increase and balance out the shortage," he said.

Mr Husni Hashim, 56, who sells poultry at another stall at Geylang Serai Market, said he plans to increase prices for his frozen chicken.

He said: "I will see what happens before deciding the price increase. If customers really want to eat chicken, they have to buy frozen chicken, they have no choice."

Mr Vincent Liow, 47, owner of Ken & Vin Fresh Poultry at Ghim Moh Market, said he will have to increase prices if suppliers raise the cost. All of his fresh chicken is sourced from Malaysia.

"Maybe we temporarily will go for frozen chickens until the export situation improves," he said.