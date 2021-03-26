Shaw cinema at Nex reopens, more than 6 months after ventilation duct collapse

SINGAPORE - More than six months after two people were injured when a ventilation duct collapsed at the Shaw Theatres outlet in Nex, the cinema has reopened.

A Shaw Theatres spokesman told The Straits Times on Friday (March 26) that the cinema had resumed operations on March 18, two weeks ahead of schedule after it completed rectification works to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

On Aug 30 last year, two people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after a ventilation duct fell from the ceiling in Hall 6 of the cinema, which has 10 halls in total.

Following the incident, Gold Ridge, which owns and manages Nex, appointed a professional engineer to conduct investigations.

In a statement last December, the Building and Construction Authority said the collapse of the ventilation duct was due to "a significant amount of water" accumulating in the insulation material surrounding the duct.

The water accumulation was a result of "unforeseen excessive condensation over a sustained period", and its weight had overloaded the air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation (ACMV) dropper duct.

This overloaded the brackets supporting the ACMV duct, causing it to give way.

On Friday, lunch-time showings for Godzilla Vs Kong at the Nex outlet were about half-full. The take-up rate for shows over the weekend at all eight halls appeared low as well.

The Nex outlet, which is currently screening movies such as the Last Dragon and Disney's Raya has rolled out special promotions to encourage patronage.

A movie-goer, who wanted to be known only as Ms Angela, said her friend’s son was in the cinema when the ventilation duct fell in Hall 6.

“I was quite shocked something like that could happen. But there must have been checks conducted since or the cinema won’t be allowed to operate (now),” the 40-year-old accountant said.

Public servant Matthew Neo, 32, added: “Because the cinema was closed for so long, I trust they used that time to assess and fix the issue.”

From Oct 1 last year, large cinema halls with more than 300 seats were allowed to admit up to 150 patrons in three zones of 50 patrons each.

Smaller cinema halls have been allowed to increase their capacity to 50 per cent of their original operating capacity or maintain the current limit of up to 50 patrons per hall, subject to safe management measures.

The TraceTogether app or token has been compulsory for all cinemagoers since last year as well.