Two injured after ventilation duct falls from cinema hall ceiling in Nex shopping mall

SINGAPORE - A ventilation duct fell from the ceiling of a cinema hall at Nex shopping on Sunday (Aug 30) during a movie, injuring two people.

A Shaw Theatres spokesman said the duct in Hall 6 was dislodged at around 4.45pm.

Theatre staff tended to the injured customers until paramedics arrived, he said, adding that the two were later taken to the hospital.

"Our priority is to provide support to our injured patrons," said the spokesman, adding that the company is working with landlord Gold Ridge and the authorities to investigate the incident.

The cinema at Nex will be closed until further notice, he added.

A spokesman for Nex said it is aware of the "ceiling collapse in one of the cinema halls at Shaw Theatres within the mall".

"We are currently working closely with our tenant Shaw Theatres to support ongoing investigations as well as the parties involved," she added.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at 7pm, the theatres were half-shuttered.

Movie goers were turned away, and given complimentary coupons to watch their movies at another cinema.



The cinema at Nex will be closed until further notice. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



The coupons have one month's validity and can be claimed for any movie at any given time.

A customer, who only wanted to be known as Ms Sim, had tickets to watch Tenet at 7.50pm and was given a voucher.

"I don't have anything planned for the evening, so I'll be looking at other movie timings for Tenet near the area, perhaps at Seletar mall," she said.