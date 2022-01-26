Prices of popular fish double at wet markets ahead of CNY; pomfret going for as high as $100 a kg

SINGAPORE - Prices of some popular fish, such as Chinese pomfret and red grouper, have spiked ahead of Chinese New Year, with some sellers at wet markets doubling their prices.

The Straits Times visited six wet markets on Wednesday (Jan 26) and found that Chinese pomfret was selling for as high as $90 to $100 a kg, up from $40 to $50 a kg last November. Red grouper was priced at up to $75 a kg, from $30 to $40 a kg in November.

While the fish merchants association said the price increase is normal during the Chinese New Year period, stallholders said the increase is exacerbated by floods in Malaysia last month. Vendors added that suppliers in China have also been snatching up stocks.

Singapore's fish supplies come mainly from Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Fishmonger Michael Yak, 47, who runs a stall at Tiong Bahru Market, said: "The price increase can't be helped. The floods in Malaysia last month affected supply and quality. Most of the stocks were also bought up by China."

The other markets ST visited are: Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre, Toa Payoh West Market and Food Centre, Ghim Moh Road Market and Food Centre, Tekka Centre and Chinatown Complex.

A 70-year-old stallholder at Tekka Centre, who wanted to be known only as Mrs Yang, raised the price of Chinese pomfret from $30 a kg last month to the current $70 a kg. She is selling red grouper at $45 a kg, up from $30 before.

"As supply is low, customers must order these fish in advance," she said. Walk-in customers may not get what they want, she added.

Mr Ang Jwee Herng, president of the Singapore Fish Merchants' General Association, said that the two types of fish are typically around 50 per cent more expensive during the lead-up to Chinese New Year due to high demand.

"These are the most popular types of fish during the Chinese New Year period, so there's increased demand. It isn't any different from previous years," he said.