Fish, vegetable supplies remain stable in Singapore despite Malaysia floods

SINGAPORE - While floods have ravaged Malaysia, major retailers and industry players in Singapore said the overall supply of fish and vegetables here remains stable.

Price increases of vegetables, however, were uneven. The Straits Times visited four wet markets on Wednesday (Dec 22) and found that not all types of vegetables increased in price, and not all stalls raised prices.

For fish, industry players whom ST spoke to said they have observed price increases of between 20 per cent and 30 per cent. The factors they cited for the rise, however, differ. Singapore Fish Merchants' General Association said the rain causing floods in Malaysia have deterred fishermen from going out to sea, while Punggol Fish Merchants Association cited the usual year-end monsoon season for the price hike.

Mr Ang Jwee Herng, president of the Singapore Fish Merchants' General Association, said the floods resulted in a decreased supply of 20 per cent to 30 per cent of fish from fishermen in Malaysia, which led to the increase in retail prices.

"Supply from fish farms, such as seabass, red snapper and golden pomfret, are not affected," he added, referring to farms in both Singapore and Malaysia.

Mr Daniel Pe, who chairs the Punggol Fish Merchants Association, said: "Nowadays, our sources are quite diverse, our supply won't be affected by a single source. There has been flooding in Malaysia almost every year, so this is expected."

Severe flooding in Malaysia over the weekend left 33 people dead as at Wednesday (Dec 22). About 64 per cent of the 80,434 tonnes of leafy vegetables Singapore imported last year came from Malaysia.

Some wet market stallholders, however, saw a drop in vegetable supplies. But despite cost price rising, they were hesitant to increase prices.

Mr Mic Ng, 42, who runs a vegetable stall at Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre, said 80 per cent of his supplier's spring onions were destroyed in the flood, pushing him to source from Thailand instead.

While the cost price of spring onions did not increase for Mr Ng, that of tomatoes from Malaysia has more than doubled from $0.80 per kg to $1.95. This left him with no choice but to pass on the cost to his customers. Tomatoes are now sold at $2.50 per kg, up from $1.50 per kg previously.

The cost price for 5kg of chilli padi also doubled from $20 to $40, and Mr Ng is now selling them at $10 per kg, up from $7 before.

"I can't increase the price too much. If I did, I wouldn't have customers. So I'll settle for less profit margin," he said.

At Chong Pang Market and Food Centre, vegetable stallholders also faced decreased supplies.

Despite this, Madam Aw Beng Choo, 66, is not increasing prices.