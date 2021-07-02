Perks offered to those vaccinated in S'pore to encourage more to get Covid 19 jabs

SINGAPORE - As Singapore ramps up its vaccination drive, perks are being offered to those who have been inoculated in a bid to encourage more people to do so.

Benefits that vaccinated individuals can enjoy include being exempted from pre-event testing for certain events. More of such benefits may be on the cards, such as being able to travel abroad or gather in larger groups.

Some firms have also jumped in and offered discounts or vouchers to those who have been vaccinated, or those who are looking to get their shots.

Here are some of them:

Transport

- BlueSG: $5 rental voucher (valid till Aug 31)

- GoJek: Two vouchers worth $15 each to all users when they travel to and from Covid-19 vaccination centres (valid till Aug 31)

- ComfortDelGro: $3 off taxi rides to and from vaccination centres, using its mobile app (valid till July 31)

Food and retail

- Shake Shack: Free fries with every burger purchase (valid till July 15)

- Hard Rock Cafe: 25 per cent discount for food and merchandise (valid till Dec 31)

- GNC: 15 per cent off regular-priced health supplements (valid till Dec 31)

- NTUC FairPrice: $12 off on a minimum spend of $80 for new users at its online store and $10 off for existing users spending at least $150, for home delivery orders only (valid till Dec 31)

Services

- Co-working space Garage Society: Free day pass (valid till Dec 31)

- The Nail Status: 15 per cent off for first-time guests (valid till Dec 31)

- Helpling: $35 off general cleaning services for new customers (valid till Dec 31)

Terms and conditions apply for these deals.

Proof and status of vaccination can be found in the HealthHub or TraceTogether mobile app. A website compiling some benefits that merchants are offering has been launched by healthcare firm Minmed Group, which runs four vaccination centres in Singapore.