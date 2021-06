SINGAPORE - As Singapore accelerates its vaccination drive, more perks are being dangled for people who get vaccinated, a move that could persuade the undecided to take the jab.

The lure of easier travel, for instance, was a factor in spurring Ms Eliza Xue to change her mind about not getting shots for herself and her children, aged 17 and 19. The housewife, 53, accompanies her husband when he travels to Malaysia once every two to three months for business.