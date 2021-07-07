Oximeters given out by Temasek Foundation being sold online for up to $30

SINGAPORE - Oximeters given out by Temasek Foundation have made their way to online platforms such as Carousell and are being resold at as much as $30.

The Straits Times has found at least 10 listings on Carousell of the oximeters in their original packaging with the Temasek Foundation logo.

The listings were posted from Monday (July 5) onwards, with prices ranging from $19.90 to $30. As at noon on Wednesday, the listings had between five and 16 likes.

Distribution of the free oximeters, which check the oxygen level in blood to detect early signs of a deterioration in health, began on Monday at various supermarkets and pharmacies.

More than 167,000 oximeters were collected on Monday, said Temasek Foundation on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Temasek Holdings chief executive Ho Ching said that Temasek Foundation has no plans to sell its oximeters.

Those who wish to have extra oximeters may consider buying them online, she said.

"There are some folks who try to get extra oximeters to make more pocket money on Carousell. Selling on Carousell is fine - others who need them could buy them from Carousell or buy others from other online platforms," added Ms Ho.

In response to queries from ST, Temasek Foundation said: "We are aware that some oximeters from our distribution are being sold online by residents. We encourage all Singapore residents to collect only what they need, so everyone can collect their free oximeter."

Leaflets have been distributed in the letter boxes of every household to allow each to receive one device.

Residents should use only the leaflet they receive in their letterbox to redeem one oximeter for their household, and if they do not need it, they can pass their leaflet to others to collect, said Temasek Foundation.

A Carousell seller, who wanted to be known only as Mr Tan, told ST that he, while grateful, felt that the device was unnecessary and decided to sell it for cash instead.

Mr Tan, a social media marketeer, 32, said: "We've all survived the worst year of Covid-19 without it, so I don't see why we would need it now, when the situation here is much better than last year.

"I doubt people are going to be diligent about using the oximeter every single day, especially once the hype and novelty wear off."

Within a few hours of uploading his oximeter listing, Mr Tan said he had received about 10 to 15 inquiries and sold one on Tuesday night for $30.

"Now I'm asking if any of my friends and family members have theirs, and if they don't want it, I can sell it too," he said.

An interested buyer, who wanted to be known only as Mr A.X, 34, told ST he wanted to buy an oximeter online because he did not receive the leaflet.

The sales executive said his parents are above 65 years old and are more vulnerable, so he wanted to get one just in case they feel breathless.

"Most (sellers) are holding out for $30, but I'm willing to pay $15 at most," he added.