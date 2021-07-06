Over 167,000 oximeters given out on first day, collection exercise will run till Aug 5

SINGAPORE - More than 167,000 oximeters were collected by Singapore residents on Monday (July 5), the first day of a month-long collection exercise.

Temasek Foundation, which is giving out the device, provided the update on Tuesday.

The collection exercise will last until Aug 5, and residents can collect their devices at more than 300 FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Giant, Cold Storage, Watsons, Unity and Guardian outlets.

Leaflets were delivered to the letterbox of every household between June 28 and July 3 to allow each unit to receive one device.

But some residents mistakenly threw them out and were turned away on Monday when they tried to claim the oximeters without the leaflets.

When asked if it would be offering any solution to this group of people, Temasek Foundation reiterated its stance that it is unable to deliver new leaflets to them.

"Residents are strongly encouraged to keep their leaflets safely, as collection is only via the leaflet - with the redemption tab intact - at the collection points. Screenshots, photos, or photocopies of the leaflet will not be accepted," it said.

Residents who already have an oximeter or do not need one can pass on their leaflets to others, it added.

Residents who did not receive their leaflets can call the oximeter hotline on 1800-738-2000, or send an e-mail to oximeter@temasekfoundation.org.sg

