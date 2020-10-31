Hundreds of shoppers continue to throng Robinsons day after news of closure

Empty shelves line the walls inside The Heeren’s Robinsons outlet.ST PHOTO: JESSIE LIM
Markings on the ground outside the main entrance of the Heeren indicated that shoppers should stand 1m apart.ST PHOTO: JESSIE LIM
Shoppers queue to pay for their items at Robinsons Raffles City on Oct 30, 2020. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Workers at Robinsons Raffles City are seen packing goods from shelves into carton boxes as shoppers look for bargains.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
SINGAPORE - The day after Robinsons announced it would close its two stores at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre, shoppers continued to show up in droves.

On Saturday (Oct 31), even before the store opened at 11am, a queue of some 300 people had formed outside the Heeren store in Orchard Road.

Markings on the ground outside the main entrance of The Heeren indicated that shoppers should stand 1m apart.

The queue stretched past the Apple Orchard Road store next door, snaking around the empty space in front of the mall several times.

When the doors opened, shoppers were seen entering the store in an orderly fashion with many doing their SafeEntry check-in in advance.

Robinsons announced on Friday (Oct 30) that it would close its two stores at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre, as well as two stores in Malaysia. It said the appointed liquidators are in negotiations with the landlords in Singapore but it hoped to stay open "for the coming weeks".

The retailer, which employs about 175 staff here, said it plans to do its best to transfer them to other brands under the parent company, Dubai-based Al-Futtaim Group, which owns other franchises including Marks & Spencer and Zara.

Queue outside Robinsons at The Heeren on Oct 31

