Nutrition label for drinks: Sellers, coffee shop association unsure how sugar, fat levels will be measured

SINGAPORE - Drink stall owners and a coffee shop association welcome the move requiring drinks to be labelled with a Nutri-Grade mark by the end of next year, but are unsure how the nutrition content will be measured.

On Thursday (Aug 11), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced that outlets selling freshly prepared drinks with a very high level of sugar and saturated fat content must label them with a Nutri-Grade mark in their menus by the end of next year.

Such beverages include freshly brewed coffee, freshly squeezed juices and bubble tea.

The coffee shop association and drink sellers told The Straits Times on Friday that more customers are asking for healthier options for their coffee fix in recent years.

Mr Hong Poh Hin, chairman of the Foochow Coffee Restaurant and Bar Merchants Association, which represents more than 400 coffee shops, said up to 70 per cent of consumers ask for lower-sugar or even no-sugar options for their coffee.

But the association is unsure how the nutrition content of the drinks can be determined, said Mr Hong, adding that he hopes the Government can provide more help and clarity.

He noted that each cup of coffee or tea may have different amounts of sugar added as they are freshly brewed and prepared.

"How do you bring a sample (to a lab) for testing? It's a bit difficult," said Mr Hong.

He suggested that coffee stall owners not add any sugar in their coffee by default.

"Consumers can decide how much sugar they want and add it themselves," he added.

At Bukit Timah Market and Food Centre, a fruit juice stall owner who wants to be known as Mr Yao is also uncertain how the amount of sugar will be measured.

The 29-year-old's stall offers a menu of about 30 kinds of fruit, such as apple, banana and honeydew. Customers can combine different types of fruit in their drink.

"I think it's nearly impossible for us because we have so many mixtures. Can you imagine if I have to count (the sugar content) of 20 per cent apple, 20 per cent orange. How am I going to do it?" said Mr Yao.

"We're unlike a bubble tea shop, where there is a definite recipe to follow, so they know (the sugar content) immediately."

But some coffee drink sellers said they support the new requirements as many of their customers are already switching to healthier drink choices.