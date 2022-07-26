Nightlife hot spot Clarke Quay to have day-and-night offerings in 2023 after year-long revamp

SINGAPORE - Nightlife destination Clarke Quay is refreshing its tenant mix to have day-and-night offerings after a year-long revamp.

CapitaLand, which owns and manages the area, said on Tuesday (July 26) that the $62 million revamp will begin in the third quarter of 2022, and will be completed in the third quarter of 2023, with Clarke Quay to be operational throughout.

Clarke Quay is owned by CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and managed by CapitaLand Investment.

Work on the historical area includes upgrading cooling systems and repainting its conservation buildings.

New tenants will join the fold, adding day activities as well as breakfast and lunch options when the revamp - which comes as tourists return to Singapore - is completed.

They include music store Swee Lee, a grocery with in-store dining by FairPrice Finest, and a beauty salon and pottery-themed cafe Catching the Waves by Inertia Group.

To attract crowds to Clarke Quay in the day, existing key tenants Zouk Group and 1-Group will expand their day-to-night offerings, said CapitaLand.

Slingshot, a thrill ride which catapults riders almost 70m into the air and reaches a speed of 160kmh, will give adrenaline junkies something to look forward to.

CapitaLand said it has pre-commitment from tenants and leases in advanced negotiations for more than 70 per cent of Clarke Quay's net lettable area from the revamp's completion date.

About 34 per cent of the total project cost will go towards green features, said CapitaLand, which added that the revamp is expected to meet the Building and Construction Authority's Green Mark GoldPlus certification standards.

These features include a more energy-efficient chiller and a new plastic canopy.

CapitaLand said the new canopy, made of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene membranes, can reduce solar heat gain by up to 70 per cent while letting daylight through.

A new multi-directional fan will be installed to improve air circulation, cutting energy usage by more than 50 per cent than the current single-directional fan. The new fan also has a mist cooling function that lowers temperatures by about 2 deg C without leaving water droplets on surfaces, said CapitaLand.