Museum of Ice Cream to open in Dempsey in August

SINGAPORE - The Museum of Ice Cream will be setting up shop in Dempsey in August, making it the first time the United States-based attraction is venturing abroad.

It is one of four new attractions that Singaporeans can expect from this year, as the Republic seeks to enhance its attractiveness to prepare its hard-hit tourism sector for recovery.

Announcing the launch on Monday (April 12), the museum said plans to open in Singapore have been three years in the making.

Welcoming the launch of the attraction, Mr Keith Tan, chief executive of Singapore Tourism Board (STB), said: "The opening of such innovative attractions adds vibrancy to our city, and underscores the tourism industry's confidence in Singapore's continuing appeal as a top travel destination."

Also set to open in the second half of this year is the Slingshot, a thrill ride in Clarke Quay, which will be the tallest in Asia, catapulting riders to a height of almost 70m at a speed of 160kmh.

Visitors to the Museum of Ice Cream will be guided through 14 multi-sensory installations spread over 60,000 sq ft of space, all dedicated to ice cream, which they will also get to try during their visit.

While the museum originates from the US, it will have a Singapore-inspired Dragon Playground when it comes to Dempsey.

Another highlight will be a sprinkle pool billed as the museum's largest to date.

The sprinkles, which resemble the confectionery typically used to decorate desserts, are actually made from antimicrobial biodegradable material and are disinfected regularly.



An artist's rendering of the Sprinkle Pool at the upcoming Museum of Ice Cream Singapore. PHOTO: MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM





Sundae treats at the Museum of Ice Cream in New York. While the museum originates from the US, it will have a Singapore-inspired Dragon Playground here. PHOTO: MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM



The museum will abide by hygiene, safe distancing and logistical guidelines that will keep visitors safe, said STB's Mr Tan.

Founded in New York in 2016, the museum sold out quickly when it popped up in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami, and has a waiting list of 200,000 guests.

Advance tickets to visit in August can be reserved from April 12 on the museum's website. Tickets start from $38 a person. The museum will open from 10am to 9pm daily and will be closed on Tuesdays.