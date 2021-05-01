Malls bracing themselves for less business as entry restrictions return

SINGAPORE - Medical sales assistant Katherine Tan, 63, was one of the tenants and employees at Lucky Plaza whose happiness was short-lived when they learnt the odd-and-even entry restrictions were back.

She said: "We were so happy to welcome the crowds back, but suddenly the community cases (of Covid-19) happened again."

The multi-ministry task force (MTF) announced on Friday night that safe management measures at malls would be tightened again, with the recent rise in cases of the coronavirus infection here.

Shopping malls, which had entry restrictions imposed in April last year and eased in December, are now back to square one.

Till May 14, the capacity limit for malls and large standalone stores has been reduced from 8 sq m per person back to 10 sq m per person.

Peninsula Plaza and Lucky Plaza will also have entry restrictions, with odd and even dates matching the last digit of visitors' identity cards on Sundays, reinstated. These restrictions were in place from August last year and lifted only on April 10.

Outdoor barbecue pits - including those in parks, HDB estates, condominiums and country clubs - and campsites will also be closed to the public.



Outdoor barbecue pits and campsites will also be closed to the public. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



The Straits Times visited Peninsula Plaza, Lucky Plaza, United Square and Velocity @ Novena Square to observe crowds, increased safety measures and speak to patrons and tenants.

Said Ms Tan, who works in a medicine shop in Lucky Plaza: "It is better to have restrictions as everyone is safe. However, business will go down."

She added her boss will likely feel the pinch, especially since the peak crowd is on Sunday.

Lucky Plaza is a weekend hotspot for foreign workers.

Domestic helper Edna Nacianceno, 49, usually goes there every Saturday to run errands like sending money home to the Philippines.

She said: "I feel safer with the odd-even scheme. I don't want to go out on Sunday as it is very crowded. But with the scheme, the crowd is more regulated."



Migrant and domestic workers queuing for remittance and courier services at Lucky Plaza on May 1, 2021. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



At Peninsula Plaza, United Square and Velocity @ Novena Square, there were no crowds when ST was there between 11am and 1pm on Saturday (May 1).

Ms Corina Teo, who chairs Peninsula Plaza's management council, said the capacity of the mall has dropped by 20 per cent.

Four Safe Distancing Ambassadors (SDAs) were seen at Peninsula Plaza, and two at United Square.

At least seven SDAs were spotted at Velocity @ Novena Square. They usually patrolled in pairs at different parts of the mall and more often than before.



At least seven Safe Distancing Ambassadors were seen at Velocity @ Novena Square on May 1, 2021. ST PHOTO: YONG LI XUAN



Velocity @ Novena Square is near Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), which is where one of the recent Covid-19 clusters was identified.

MTF said on Friday that public agencies working in the Novena area will be asking their staff to work from home where possible, to lower the risk of transmission.

Tenants at Velocity @ Novena Square said this could hit business on weekdays.

Said Ms Kim Tan, 66, who runs a pushcart stall there: "Most of the crowd here are people working nearby and visitors to TTSH. Since they will be working from home again and fewer people are allowed at the hospital, business might be slow on weekdays for the next few weeks."

Shoppers at Velocity said it was unnecessary to avoid the Novena area.



Shoppers queueing for bubble tea at Chi Cha San Chen at Velocity @ Novena Square on May 1, 2021. ST PHOTO: YONG LI XUAN



Ms Evon Yip, 64, a freelancer in the travel industry, felt it was still safe to visit shopping malls.

She said: "More people are getting vaccinated and TTSH is doing a good job in containing the spread of the virus. The stores recently visited by the Covid-19 patients have also been closed for cleaning, so there is nothing to worry about."

MTF also revealed the public places visited by the new cases during the infectious period, which include Bugis Junction and Junction 8 managed by CapitaLand.

MTF said the places identified will be closed for two days for cleaning, and to facilitate the testing of staff.

A CapitaLand spokesman said: "The affected shops are in close contact with the authorities to carry out the necessary measures such as thorough cleaning."

The frequency of cleaning and disinfecting of main touch points and common areas in their malls has increased, the spokesman said.

Though some of the tenants and shoppers ST spoke to were uncertain of how the restrictions will turn out, most remained optimistic about public safety despite new Covid-19 clusters forming.

Ms Yip said: "We have made a lot of progress during the pandemic, it does not make sense for us to take a step back now."