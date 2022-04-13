Kinder chocolate recall extended to Cold Storage: SFA

SINGAPORE - The recall of Kinder chocolates due to potential contamination by the salmonella bacteria has been widened further.

This comes after the recall, which was announced on April 6, was widened last Friday and again this Tuesday.

The Singapore Food Agency said on Wednesday (April 13) that it has directed Cold Storage Singapore to recall all Kinder Surprise Maxi (100g) chocolates that came from Belgium.

The supermarket chain also has to recall all Kinder Mini Eggs (75g) it imported from Belgium.

Last Wednesday, SFA issued a product recall for batches of Kinder Surprise eggs which have a best-before date of between July 11 and Oct 7 this year.

This was widened last Friday to specific batches of three more Kinder products: Kinder Mini Eggs (75g), Kinder Egg Hunt Kit (150g) and Kinder Surprise Maxi (100g).

Importers RedMart and Le Petit Depot were told to recall these products.

On Tuesday, Kaimay Trading, Heinemann Asia-Pacific, Focus Network Agencies, Walluco and Le Petit Depot were directed to recall the Kinder Surprise Maxi and Kinder Mini Eggs, as well as Kinder Schokobons of all pack sizes, Kinder Surprise chocolates and the 150g Kinder Egg Hunt Kit.

SFA said the recall is ongoing.

"Consumers who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

It added: "Consumers may contact their point of purchase or importers for enquiries."