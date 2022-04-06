Some Kinder Surprise eggs here to be recalled a day after company said no recall here

SINGAPORE - Some Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs here are being recalled, just one day after Italian confectionery group Ferrero said Singapore was not involved in an ongoing recall overseas due to possible salmonella contamination.

On Monday (April 4), it was reported that Ferrero had recalled the chocolate eggs, which contain small collectable toys, from shelves in Britain after a possible link was found to dozens of reported cases of salmonella.

The company on Tuesday said it recalled the product in several European countries.

Salmonella can cause food-borne illnesses including fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

A Ferrero spokesman in Singapore had told The Straits Times on Tuesday that Singapore was not involved in the voluntary recall, and that none of its Kinder products released to the market had tested positive for salmonella.

He added that the company was taking the situation "extremely seriously as consumer care is our top priority".

But on Wednesday, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said that the products had been imported into Singapore, and that it had told the importer, Redmart, to recall them.

It noted that the Food Safety Authority of Ireland had issued a notification on the recall of some batches of the chocolate eggs due to the possible presence of salmonella.

The ongoing recall here is from the same batches, which have a best before date of between July 11 and Oct 7 this year.

"Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume it. Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice," said SFA, adding that consumers may contact Redmart with enquiries.

ST has contacted Ferrero for further comment.