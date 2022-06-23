i12 Katong reopens after two-year revamp, with co-working spaces, automated F&B concept

SINGAPORE - After a two-year revamp, i12 Katong officially opened on Thursday (June 23) with co-working spaces and technology-backed retail concepts.

The six-storey mall, located at the intersection of East Coast Road and Joo Chiat Road, will have over 150 retail and food and beverage (F&B) stores opening progressively.

Over 80 per cent of the mall's tenants are new, including the first Lululemon retail store in the east, and Mr Woofles, the country's first dog club and daycare to be situated within a mall.

Returning tenants include F&B outlets Tim Ho Wan and Wine Connection.

Among the new features and innovations is a fully automated storefront called Bistro Bytes, where shoppers can mix and match orders from a selection of F&B providers, and pick up their food a few minutes later from automated lockers.