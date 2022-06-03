Return of tourists help drive Singapore retail sales up 12.1% in April

SINGAPORE - Takings at the till rose in April amid higher tourist spending as border restrictions eased, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Friday (June 3).

Retail sales increased 12.1 per cent in April year on year, extending the revised 8.8 per cent increase in March.

Excluding motor vehicles, April's retail sales jumped 17.4 per cent.

The SingStat data showed that most industries recorded higher sales compared with the same month last year.

Sales of wearing apparel and footwear saw the biggest jump of 46.6 per cent, partly due to higher tourist spending on bags and shoes.

Meanwhile, sales of food and alcohol, watches and jewellery, and takings at department stores jumped between 28.4 per cent and 35.6 per cent.

However, sales slid 16.4 per cent for motor vehicles and fell 5.5 per cent for mini-marts and convenience stores.

The estimated total retail sales value in April was $3.7 billion, with online sales accounting for an estimated 12.5 per cent. This was lower than the 14.8 per cent seen in March, which had more online promotional events.

Online takings made up 48.2 per cent of total computer and telecommunications equipment sales, 28.3 per cent of furniture and household equipment sales and 14.8 per cent of supermarket and hypermarket sales.

Total retail sales increased 1.2 per cent from March on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The food and beverage (F&B) services sector also saw higher sales in April.

F&B sales rose 11.4 per cent year on year, compared with the revised 4.6 per cent increase in March.