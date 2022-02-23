Core inflation up to 2.4% in Jan, highest since Sept 2012 as food, electricity costs rise

SINGAPORE - Singapore's consumer prices continued to climb in January, with inflation expected to keep rising in the near term before easing, according to figures out on Wednesday (Feb 23).

Core inflation, which strips out accommodation and private transport costs, rose further to 2.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis last month, from 2.1 per cent in December. This is the highest since September 2012, when it was also 2.4 per cent.

This was driven by higher inflation for food and electricity and gas, as well as a slower pace of decline in the cost of retail and other goods, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in a joint statement.

Headline or overall inflation came in at 4 per cent, remaining unchanged from the month before.

But both figures came in below the expectations of economists polled by Bloomberg, who had forecast core inflation to hit 2.5 per cent and overall inflation to reach 4.2 per cent.

MAS and MTI said: "Global inflation has risen further recently and could stay high for some time before easing in the latter half of the year.

"In the near term, heightened geopolitical risks and tight supply conditions will keep crude oil prices elevated. Bottlenecks in global transportation and labour shortages in a number of Singapore's major trading partners are also likely to persist."

It added: "While ongoing external supply constraints should ease in the second half of 2022, leading to some moderation in imported inflation, there remain upside risks to inflation from pandemic-related and geopolitical shocks that could further disrupt global supply chains."

The labour market in Singapore is expected to tighten further and lead to higher wage pressure over the course of the year.

Car and accommodation cost increases are also likely to remain robust in the near term, keeping headline inflation elevated.

With these movements, core inflation is forecast to pick up even more in the near term, and could reach 3 per cent by the middle of the year before easing in the second half of 2022, they said.

"The rising cost of air travel is expected to account for a significant part of the increase in core inflation in the near term."

For 2022 as a whole, core inflation is projected to average 2 per cent to 3 per cent while overall inflation is forecast to come in within 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent.

Electricity and gas inflation jumped in January to 17.2 per cent, due to a steeper increase in electricity and gas tariffs as a result of higher fuel costs.

The electricity tariff for households - including goods and services tax (GST) - was raised to 27.22 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) for the first quarter of this year, up from 25.80 cents per kWh in the preceding quarter.