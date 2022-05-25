Fresh chicken snapped up at S'pore wet markets, supermarkets after Malaysia announces export ban

SINGAPORE - Several wet markets and supermarkets saw their shelves cleared of fresh chicken on Wednesday morning (May 25) as consumers flocked to stock up.

The increased demand comes on the back of Malaysia announcing that it will halt the export of up to 3.6 million chickens a month from June 1, until domestic prices and production stabilise.

At wet markets in Bedok, Ghim Moh, Bishan and MacPherson, poultry stalls said they were sold out from between 8am and 9.30am, at least three to four hours before they usually sell out.

Poultry sellers like Chop Eng Huat at 216 Bedok North wet market sold out by 9am on Wednesday. They typically sell out only at noon.

"I was very busy today. I have not even had a sip of water," said Madam Tan Mei Inn, 50, who runs the stall.

She said her customers bought twice or even thrice as much chicken today, with some purchasing three to four chickens at one go.

"I had one customer who bought almost $300 worth of chicken and chicken parts... usually customers don't buy that much at one go," she said.

Business increased by about 50 per cent at 89 Kampong Chicken and Duck stall, also at the same wet market, which sold out by 9.30am.

Stall owner Yeow Wei Min, 61, said he is not raising prices as his supplier has not increased prices yet.

"However, I have let my old customers reserve chickens for the next day," said Mr Yeow, who added that some customers were already buying three times as much as they usually buy.

Most wet market poultry stall owners The Straits Times spoke to are not planning to restrict how many chickens each customer can buy yet.

"There is no limit to how much one customer can buy, but if a customer orders too many at a time from my stock, I'll (step in) to regulate," said Mr Vincent Liow, 47, owner of Ken & Vin Fresh Poultry in Ghim Moh.