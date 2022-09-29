F1 Singapore racegoers pay a premium to make weekend one to remember

SINGAPORE - For his first Singapore Grand Prix experience this weekend, American entrepreneur Rembrandt Flores will be in a race of his own as he makes his no-expenses-spared week-long trip here count.

On the business front, the founder of a Los Angeles-based Web3 consultancy is here also for Asia Crypto Week, where he is attending various crypto conferences including its flagship event Token2049.

Web3 refers to a vision of a decentralised Internet built around blockchains, crypto's underlying technology, and his company 8Commas, is a blockchain and Metaverse marketing agency.

The highlight of his packed itinerary for play is race day on Oct 2 - he and his group of around 10 friends will be watching the unofficial "most gruelling race in the F1 calendar" from the air-conditioned comfort of the Paddock Club. The race weekend kicks off on Friday.

A three-day package this year at the Paddock Club, which is located just above the pit garages, costs a cool $9,898. Ticket holders also get access to walk down the pit lane pre-race to check out the cars and race crews.

Other items on Mr Flores' high-end playlist - a meal at Michelin-star restaurant Burnt Ends; F1 after-parties at Mandala Weekender and the exclusive Amber Lounge; and a private yacht trip around Sentosa.

The upcoming F1 race is bringing with it big spenders like him. Corporate entities, too, are entertaining clients at hotel suites and aboard yacht charters.

Mr Flores, who is in his 40s, estimates his total spending for the week at upwards of US$30,000 (S$43,000) - for expenses such as the conference passes, stay at a five-star hotel in Orchard Road and flights.

"Singapore has grown so much since the last time I was here 10 years ago, and it's so exciting that it's finally in a place where it can showcase itself to the rest of the world again... It's a spectacle in the best way and I can't wait to experience it this weekend," he said.