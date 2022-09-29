Formula One revs up business for F&B outlets around the circuit

SINGAPORE - Business is booming for many food and beverage (F&B) outlets situated around or near the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix circuit.

Restaurants such as Lavo Singapore on the 57th floor of Marina Bay Sands and Altro Zafferano on the 43rd floor of Ocean Financial Centre, which offer a view of the circuit, are fully booked for both lunch and dinner over all three days of the event, from Sept 30 to Oct 2.

Altro Zafferano's bookings this weekend include full corporate buyouts, with the largest booking for 350 guests.

The Italian restaurant was also fully booked for dinner the whole week, and lunch was fully booked all of last week and this week.

Also fully booked for all three days is contemporary grill and wine bar Skai on the 70th floor of Swissotel The Stamford.

While there are available spots for walk-ins at Skai Bar on the 71st floor, managing director Marcus Hanna of Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel The Stamford expects it will be full house over the weekend.

F&B operators said bookings this year is higher than expected, and for some, bookings are on par or higher than in 2019.

Mr Hanna said: "Covid-19 seems to have created a pent-up demand especially for events and experiences that were not possible during the pandemic."

At rooftop bar Smoke & Mirrors which is the venue for The Penthouse, a premium F1 event on Oct 2 hosted by the Tom Barker Group saw most of the 150 tickets which cost $1,880 per person being snapped up.

Only 24 tickets are available as of Thursday, and bar manager Eileen Colzani expects all the tickets to be sold. It will not accept walk-ins.

The event, which will start at 6pm, includes free flow of champagne, dining, views of the race and an after-party until 2am.