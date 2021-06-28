Eng's Wanton Noodles' suspension over gastroenteritis outbreak involving 68 people lifted

SINGAPORE - Business can resume for Eng's Wanton Noodles, an eatery at 287 Tanjong Katong Road, from Tuesday (June 29), said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Ministry of Health (MOH) in a joint statement on Monday.

The eatery's food business operations had been suspended from May 18 to June 28 due to reports of gastroenteritis from 68 people who ate there between May 14 and May 17.

"They either sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated, or recovered without treatment, and none were hospitalised."

"As (Eng's Wanton Noodles) has implemented the required measures as stipulated by SFA, operations can be resumed," said the agencies, adding that investigation into the cause of the gastroenteritis illness is ongoing.

The Straits Times previously reported another eatery that operated under the same company - Eng's Heritage at Northpoint City - also saw its licence suspended in January after 26 people fell ill with gastroenteritis symptoms.

The agencies also said the eatery complied with measures stipulated by SFA during the suspension period.

This included disposing all ready-to-eat, thawed and perishable food items. Eng's Wanton Noodles - which operates as Eng’s Wantan Noodle - also had to clean and sanitise its premises, equipment and utensils.

Food handlers who will be involved in food preparation have also attended and passed the Basic Food Hygiene course again.

The food hygiene officer (FHO) at Eng's Wanton Noodles has also undergone retraining and passed the WSQ Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit course.

An FHO is a senior staff member at a food establishment that is appointed to act as a food safety checker in between SFA inspections.

The agencies added that SFA would continue to closely monitor Eng's Wanton Noodles to ensure adherence to food safety requirements after the suspension is lifted.

They also advised the public to practise good personal hygiene to prevent the spread of disease, such as washing hands, covering the mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing, as well as not sharing food and drinks with others.

Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised to avoid patronising them, and make a report to SFA via their online feedback form with details to facilitate follow-up investigations.