13 people down with gastroenteritis after eating at Eng's Wanton Noodles

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) are investigating an incident of gastroenteritis involving 13 people who fell ill after eating at Eng's Wanton Noodles.

In a media release on Tuesday (May 18) night, MOH and SFA said the incident happened between last Friday and Sunday at 287 Tanjong Katong Road.

Those affected sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated, or recovered without seeking treatment. No one was hospitalised.

The affected outlet has been suspended until further notice.

MOH and SFA said all food handlers at the outlet must test negative for food-borne pathogens and will have to attend a food safety course before they can resume work as food handlers.

The appointed food hygiene officer working at the outlet must also re-attend and pass a food and beverage hygiene course before resuming work.

The premises must also be cleaned and sanitised.

MOH and SFA said: "Food safety is a joint responsibility. SFA would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

"SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act."