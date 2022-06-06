Durian prices up as bad weather hits harvest and labour, fertiliser costs rise

SINGAPORE - He was not keen on increasing durian prices, but Mr Zen Ho, the founder of Durian Empire, has been forced to charge more for the fruit this season.

The price of Malaysia's musang king durians at Punggol's Durian Empire was between $15 and $18 per kg pre-pandemic, but Mr Ho estimates that the variety will cost anywhere between $20 and $25 per kg now.

Mr Ho, 39, said: "The cost price of durians is higher than last season because harvest is poorer this year.

"The season is getting longer and the harvest is spread out over a longer period. We need stamina to still be in the game."

The durian season started this month (June) and is expected to run till September.

Billed as the "king of fruits", Singapore gets 89 per cent of its durians from Malaysia, with the rest coming from Thailand and the Philippines, according to the Singapore Food Agency in 2020.

Malaysian newspaper The Star in February and May projected durian prices to be 40 per cent higher now than last year due to rising fertiliser and labour prices, and bad weather impacting the the pollination of durian flowers.

Mr Wong Hua Chian, the owner of Malaysian supplier Pochi Durian Trading, based in Johor, said prices have gone up due to bad weather in March, which led to only 20 per cent to 30 per cent of the crop bearing fruit.

Demand from China, Hong Kong and Europe has further limited supply.

The company supplies durians to seven Singapore sellers, and Mr Wong, 36, said: "We must strike a balance between China's and Singapore's demands as it all depends on market forces and who will buy the durian at a more competitive price."

Mr Teoh See Yong, who operates fruit stall Durian 36 in Geylang, said his Malaysian suppliers have told him that prices have gone up due to a shortage of foreign labour and increase in fertiliser costs.

For premium durian varieties from Malaysia such as musang king and black thorn, the prices are expected to double this season.

Most durian lovers here prefer the Malaysian varieties. Mr Teoh, 37, said: "Malaysian durians have a strong and pungent aroma as they fall naturally from the tree as opposed to Thailand's durians being cut off from the tree.

"Singaporeans prefer the natural, pungent aroma of Malaysian durians than the milder aroma of Thai durians."