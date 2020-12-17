Doors finally shut at Robinsons' Heeren store

When the last customers left the Robinsons store at The Heeren at 2pm yesterday, the curtains went down on the flagship outlet of the 162-year-old retail institution.

Earlier in the day, the store was open to customers between 11am and 2pm for one final hurrah.

About 30 people were there when The Straits Times visited at 11.15am. They were picking through the remains - odds and ends, and fixtures for sale on the first floor of the store, which occupies six floors and 186,000 sq ft in the heart of Orchard Road.

There were discounts of up to 99 per cent for some remaining stock - a menagerie of items that included hangers, mannequins and some armchairs.

Customers were there to reminisce and bid farewell to a slice of Singapore that, by all accounts, appeared sturdy, fortified by its bricks and mortar.

Housewife Aileen Leng, 63, was there for one last visit. "When (Japanese store) Yaohan and other department stores left, we felt sad. But Robinsons' closure is especially sad because it's a local brand and part of our history," she said.

Robinsons' last outlet at Raffles City will remain in operation for now. A spokesman said no date for its closure has been set yet.

Robinsons had announced on Oct 30 the closure of its last two outlets here, saying the decision to liquidate was prompted by a range of factors, including changing consumer tastes and cost pressures such as rent.

Before Robinsons staff ended their day at The Heeren outlet, they packed up items, including toys and perfume, to be transferred to the Raffles City outlet. Even while shoppers were eyeing a slice of Robinsons to cart home, the sales staff dutifully placed price tags on the items for sale, making clear that everything has a price.

Mr Anthony Lim, 45, who had worked as a Robinsons store manager for 10 years, said: "Robinsons is a close-knit community.

"I thought they would at least keep The Heeren outlet, which is the flagship store... with the most exclusive merchandise."

Mr Lim, who now works as a branch manager at a supermarket chain, said he is in touch with his former colleagues, some of whom tell him they are at a loss over the future.

"They haven't received their compensation package and for those at Raffles City, they don't know (when is) their last day," he added.

As for the employees at The Heeren, a spokesman confirmed that yesterday was their last day with Robinsons.