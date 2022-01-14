Only 112 out of 2,200 coffee shops and canteens allow groups of up to 5 to dine in

SINGAPORE - Of the 2,200 coffee shops and canteens in Singapore, only about 112 of them, or about 5 per cent, allow up to five fully vaccinated customers to dine in a group, said the Singapore Food Agency on Friday (Jan 14).

Coffee shop associations and stallholders said they are put off by the high cost of implementing vaccination checks, which can cost them at least a few thousand dollars each month.

In contrast, almost all of the 110 hawker centres managed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) or NEA-appointed operators allow groups of up to five people to eat together. Hawkers do not have to foot the cost of implementing such checks as it is borne by the Government.

Logistical challenges, such as having to consider the layout of the coffee shop when cordoning off certain areas, are another obstacle.

Since Nov 23, coffee shops with the necessary control measures can allow groups of up to five fully vaccinated people to dine in.

To do so, they must control access by cordoning off areas and have dedicated entry points. At these entry points, they must check the vaccination status of all patrons, and differentiate those who are fully vaccinated and dining in.

They also have to put up posters informing diners that only fully vaccinated people can dine in groups of up to five.

Mr Hong Poh Hin, the vice-chairman of the Foochow Coffee Restaurant and Bar Merchants Association, said many of the larger coffee shops have indoor and outdoor seating areas usually separated by a corridor or a walkway, which is also used by residents in the neighbourhood.

As coffee shops are not allowed to seal off these common areas, they must cordon off their indoor and outdoor areas separately, and station someone at each of these entrances. Hiring one person would cost them about $2,000 a month.

He said: "Some of the coffee shop operators would want to pass on some of the cost to their stallholders. But not all stallholders would agree because the zi char stalls would benefit the most from larger groups."

But these larger groups, such as families, tend to patronise the coffee shops only on weekends. Many operators feel that the uptick in business does not justify the additional cost, Mr Hong said.

His association represents about 400 coffee shops.

For coffee shops with very popular stalls, barricading the indoor seating area would also be difficult as queues for such stalls can sometimes extend beyond the area.

Mr Kenneth Lee, vice-chairman of Kheng Keow Coffee Merchants Restaurant and Bar Owners Association, said: "Covid-19 is not something that will last for a month or two. We don't know when the pandemic is going to end. So in the long run, all these extra costs will add to our operating expenses.