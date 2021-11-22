Eateries in Singapore welcome back groups of up to 5 people vaccinated against Covid-19

SINGAPORE - When housewife Judy Seah, 65, learnt on Saturday (Nov 20) that she could dine in from Monday with her extended family, she immediately texted them to organise lunch.

"We are a very close-knit family and there are many of us. When restrictions were tighter, it was quite frustrating as we were not able to see them often," said Madam Seah who, with her husband, is in a household of two persons.

On Monday, she had lunch at the Food Junction food court at Junction 8 in Bishan with her two sisters-in-law and a niece, who live near her, and her husband.

The permitted dining-in group size for those vaccinated against Covid-19 was raised from two to five people who are not from the same household.

It was part of Covid-19 curbs that were relaxed from Monday.

But Madam Seah is hoping restrictions could be eased further to allow eight to 10 people to dine together.

"That way, our family can meet again and we won't have to pick and choose who can join us for a meal and who can't," said Madam Seah, who has an extended family of over 30 members.

She added that they used to frequently gather for birthday celebrations and Chinese New Year before the pandemic.

Malls and eateries that The Straits Times visited in the heartlands and Central Business District were generally quiet on Monday just before and around lunchtime.

A number of diners were spotted in groups of three or four, with only a handful of five-person groups at malls, namely Junction 8, Nex, Raffles City, 313 @ Somerset and Ion Orchard.

Mrs Linda Tan, 45, was spotted walking around Raffles City with her seven-year-old daughter and three of her friends while deciding on a lunch venue.

"We haven't seen each other for almost a year, so when we heard the news on Saturday, we were really excited," said Mrs Tan, who is self-employed.

"My friends and I have been looking forward to meeting up for so long. But we were holding it off because of the restrictions. We also couldn't go to each other's homes as only two visitors were allowed," she added.





Breakfast crowd seen at a F&B outlet in Square 2 mall on Nov 22, 2021. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Restaurants and food courts The Straits Times spoke to said they expect footfall to pick up at dinner time and over the weekend.

F&B staff were concerned about groups flouting the rules and intermingling now that dining-in capacities have been increased.

"We're understaffed right now, so it will be harder for us to manage crowds," said Ms Tan Zhi Yin, 27, supervisor at Tamago-EN, an egg speciality restaurant located at 313 @ Somerset.

"With the five person dining-in rule, (I anticipate) people will start coming in groups of six, seven, eight and so on... we have to split them up but they will demand to sit in tables next to each other," said Ms Tan, who added that in the past, customers tried to move tables closer to their friends or family.

But others working at food and beverage establishments say the new rules, which no longer require them to verify people's addresses, will save them time.

From Nov 10 to Nov 21, only fully vaccinated people from the same household were able to dine in together in groups of up to five.

They had to prove that they all belonged to the same household via their identification cards, or apps such as SingPass or SGWorkPass.

Some eateries had to turn away groups who could not show proof that they were from the same household.

"I'm happy about the new rules because it means more customers (can come in) and we save time by not having to check their addresses," said Mr Yung Fu, 25, a supervisor at Ya Kun Kaya Toast at Nex.

The outlet welcomed a few groups of four and five on Monday morning.



Workers reconfiguring and disinfecting the seats, in preparation for increased dining in group capacity of five people, at Market Street Interim Hawker Centre on Nov 22, 2021. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Others like Madam Lucia Yeo, 62, who conducts SafeEntry checks at Junction 8's Food Junction, is relieved that she will no longer have to check people's identity cards to verify their home address.

"There was once I asked a patron for his identity card and he asked 'Are you the police?'," said Madam Yeo.

"The new rules are good because some patrons have gotten frustrated when I checked their identity cards."

From Tuesday, 11 hawker centres and seven coffee shops will also be allowed to accept groups of up to five vaccinated people from different households.

The remaining hawker centres under the National Environment Agency (NEA) and NEA-appointed operators will have entry and vaccination checks by Nov 30, after which they will be open to groups of five vaccinated people from different households.