CNY sees strong demand for Covid-19 self-test kits, hotpot sets and video game consoles

SINGAPORE - Shoppers are not just stocking up on bak kwa and pineapple tarts, they are buying video game consoles and even antigen rapid test (ART) self-test kits ahead of Chinese New Year on Feb 1.

The demand for popular items including hotpot sets, which several e-commerce platforms like Lazada, Shopee and Amazon said is higher than last year's, also comes off the back of prevailing tightened restrictions.

"There was a notable increase in purchases for ART self-test kits, suggesting that while Singaporeans are looking forward to visitations, they are doing so responsibly and accustomed to a Covid endemic lifestyle," said Lazada chief executive officer, Mr Loh Wee Lee.

The multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic had announced on Friday (Jan 21) that the maximum number of visitors to a household will remain capped at five, a limit set since November last year.

It also said that existing safe management measures, including limiting group sizes for dining at restaurants to five individuals, will continue to be enforced over the Chinese New Year period.

The Straits Times contacted several e-commerce platforms which said that the restrictions on house visits have meant that certain items, like self test kits, are in higher demand.

On Friday, the task force encouraged family members to take a self-administered ART before visiting relatives who are seniors.

Celebrations will be watered down for the second year running with the annual Chinese New Year bazaar at Chinatown cancelled.

The authorities said additional safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers will be deployed at Chinatown hot spots to curb crowding.

With the curbs, people have taken their shopping online.

"Compared to last year, we have seen a more than 40 per cent increase in our Lunar New Year buyers," said Lazada's Mr Loh, who added that this year's sales were led by strong demand for groceries, beauty items and clothes.

Shopee said that since the first week of January, sales across their food and beverage (F&B), home and living, and home appliance categories more than doubled in the lead up to Chinese New Year.

Certain product categories like household cleaning tools and Chinese New Year goodies stood out for Lazada, Shopee and Amazon.

During Lazada's Chinese New Year sale from Jan 8 to 16, the most popular products included food items like bird's nest and abalone, handheld and robot vacuum cleaners, as well as Chinese New Year fashion.