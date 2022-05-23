Baby Shark, Pinkfong join Merlion mascot Merli on Singapore tour in new music video

SINGAPORE - A new video aimed at attracting tourists features popular animated characters Baby Shark and Pinkfong stopping by the Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay and visiting hawker centres for chicken rice and kaya toast.

It is part of efforts by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to bring visitors back to the Republic, as well as promote its tourism, food and cultural offerings to a younger audience.

The animated music video called Sing, Sing, Singapore released on Monday (May 23) is the result of a tie-up between STB and Seoul-based entertainment firm The Pinkfong Company, which is behind YouTube phenomenon Baby Shark.

In the 21/2-minute video, STB's Merlion mascot Merli guides characters Pinkfong and Baby Shark around Singapore landmarks.

The new song also borrows from the viral hit song Baby Shark, changing the lyrics to mention landmarks such as Sentosa and the Night Safari.