New Baby Shark music video sees PUB mascots teaching children to save water

SINGAPORE - After teaching children to wash their hands to stay safe from Covid-19, Baby Shark is back - this time with friends in tow - to teach kids here the importance of saving water.

A new music video sees PUB mascots Water Wally and Sally coming to the aid of the five-member Baby Shark family, whose home is in grave danger of drying up.

Titled Turn Off The Tap!, the video was launched on Wednesday (Jan 20) on PUB's Youtube channel.

It was produced by the national water agency in partnership with Seoul-based production company Pinkfong, makers of the implausibly catchy children's song.

In the dance-along video, Water Wally and Sally encourage children to turn off the tap while soaping, shampooing and brushing their teeth. In doing so, water fills the ocean again and the shark family is saved.

PUB also teamed up with local author Adeline Foo - best known for the The Diary Of Amos Lee series published in 2009 - for a series of three storybooks to encourage children to use water responsibly.

The books chronicle the adventures of Water Wally and Sally as they help their animal friends out of challenges caused by the misuse of water and other resources.

Around 1,800 pre-schools will receive the set of A3-sized storybooks for storytelling sessions in class.

Parents can also sign their children up for the Water Wally & Sally club online to receive a set of the books.

"Through these initiatives, we hope to reach out to our young across different platforms and inculcate in them a lifelong commitment to safeguard this precious resource, which is increasingly important in the face of climate change," said PUB's 3P network director, Ms Cindy Keng.