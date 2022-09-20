Condo parking spaces, 2 industrial units to make way for Cross Island Line phase 2

SINGAPORE - Eighteen car parking spaces at freehold Casa Esperanza condominium in Bukit Timah Road will be relocated, as the underground space below the lots will be acquired for the construction of the Cross Island Line (CRL).

Two industrial units in Pandan Loop owned by JTC and leased to private entities will also be acquired by the Government to build the second phase of Singapore's eighth MRT line, which will comprise six stations serving Bukit Timah, Clementi, West Coast and the future Jurong Lake District.

The affected land owners and lessees were informed of the acquisition on Tuesday, and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement that it and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) will help them with the process.

Compensation for the land and space being acquired will be based on the market value as at Tuesday, in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act.

Neither LTA nor SLA said how much this compensation is expected to cost.

The subterranean space located underneath the 322 sq m section of car park at Casa Esperanza will need to be handed over to LTA in early 2024, ahead of the construction of the CRL King Albert Park station, which will be located next to the condo.

The decision on where to relocate the 18 parking spaces to will be made at a later date.

After the station is constructed, the surface land will be returned to the condo’s management corporation strata title.