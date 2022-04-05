Concern in Singapore over violent protests amid worsening economic crisis in Sri Lanka

SINGAPORE - Her anxiety grew with each passing day last week as Sri Lanka grappled with its worst economic crisis in decades.

Then Ms Damithri Deshani Munasinghe, 22, learnt in a phone call home that her 89-year-old grandfather could not replenish his medication for high blood pressure after running out.

Finding out on Monday (April 4) that her grandpa had managed to get more medication brought little relief to Ms Damithri. If anything, her fears for her family living in Colombo have grown, as violent protests raged in Sri Lanka's capital over the last few days.

The Sri Lankan economics undergraduate at the National University of Singapore told The Straits Times on Monday: "Back home, there is no electricity for at least five to seven hours a day. The queues for cooking gas are so long my family now cooks using firewood.

"I can't even imagine what it's like for the poor people who are dying of hunger and exhaustion."

Mired in its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948, Sri Lanka is struggling to secure a host of essential items including food, medicine and fuel as prices of basic goods skyrocket.

Last Thursday, the protests turned violent as bricks were thrown and fires started outside embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's private residence, with the police using tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters.

It has also become tougher for Sri Lankans to stay in touch, as the authorities clamped down by blocking popular social media platforms like WhatsApp.

Ms Damithri, who came to Singapore in 2019, said recent restrictions by the government have also made it more difficult for her parents to send her money for hostel fees and other expenses.

"My mother can send me only a specific amount of money per week or month," she said.

Dr Lahiru Wijedasa, a Singaporean with family in Sri Lanka, is concerned for the safety of his two young nieces. The 11- and 15-year-old daughters of his sister were just 300m from a protest in Colombo that saw tear gas being fired.

"It's a tinderbox," Dr Lahiru, 39, said. "The minute you have a highly tense situation, all you need is just one person to make a mistake and there can be retaliation."