BANGALORE - An all-night protest quelled with tear gas and water tanks in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, might be the first of many as the poor lose income, eat less and scramble for basic medicine in the island nation facing its worst economic crisis.

"I agree with slogans calling the President an irresponsible lunatic. I run my home finances better than him!" said housewife Thilini, who gave only her first name.