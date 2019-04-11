Complimentary access to ST online for those staying at Frasers properties

SINGAPORE - Guests who are staying in serviced apartments, hotel residences and boutique lifestyle hotels of Frasers Hospitality in seven countries can now get one-week free and unlimited access to online content of The Straits Times.

All they need to do is to log on to a specially created Web page to open a complimentary account and key in a coupon code, which is given to them upon check-in.

There are 10 participating hotels, of which five are in Singapore, such as Fraser Suites Singapore, Fraser Place Robertson Walk, Fraser Residence Orchard and Fraser Residence Singapore.

The others are across Frasers' properties in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines and Australia.

Some 27,000 free access cards will be distributed to guests of these places.

The Straits Times' tie-up with Frasers Hospitality, a member of Frasers Property Group, started on April 1 and it is the second since the first partnership with Millennium Hotels and Resorts' South-east Asian hotels last November.

Guests who open a complimentary account for ST digital can also sign up for other other newsletters curated by ST at str.sg/stnewsletters.

These include its latest Asian Insider newsletter that gives readers insights into a fast-changing region from its network of more than 30 correspondents in almost every major Asian capital, as well as in the United States and Europe.

This newsletter is sent out every evening from Monday to Friday as part of ST's efforts to ramp up its coverage of developments across Asia and globally. The ST Asian Insider also has a Facebook page with regular updates on regional news.

Besides The Asian Insider, guests can also download the latest issue of The Straits Times Asia Report here for independent, insider, insights into happenings in the region. The magazine will be published once every month from May.

For round-the-clock updates on breaking news and analysis on what might come next, they can subscribe to ST's global edition.

Said Mr Warren Fernandez, Editor of The Straits Times and Editor-in-Chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English, Malay and Tamil Media Group: "We want to reach more readers around the world, to showcase our best content on Asia to them. Partnerships are the way to do that.

"We hope that having sampled our content during their stay at Frasers' properties, many will chose to continue to stay with us as readers of The Straits Times products."

Said Mr Vernon Lee, Frasers Hospitality Country General on the tie-up: "SPH and its publications have formed part of many Singaporean's staple - breakfast or daily menu for as long as many of us can remember.

"Over the years the daily newspapers, like The Straits Times and The Business Times, have evolved with the times, picking up numerous awards but still with an eye on keeping Singaporeans near and far updated not just on world news, but also on what's happening on our home turf.

"As a returning Singaporean, I can vouch for reaching for my 'comfort zone', when I was stationed overseas, maybe borne out of many years of daily reading, but I think, it also provided me with a link back, made, me feel closer to home."

Hotel and service apartment chains which are interested in partnering The Straits Times on this initiative for their guests can email Jade Chang of Circulation Marketing at jchang@sph.com.sg