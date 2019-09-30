Complaints over fund-raisers on streets down

The number of complaints about fund-raisers seeking donations on the streets has dropped by over 40 per cent since the Commissioner of Charities (COC) Ang Hak Seng launched a set of comprehensive guidelines in March to bring about a more trustworthy giving environment.

The complaints included, among other things, the fund-raisers' aggressive tactics. Commercial fund-raisers often take a cut of the sums raised for charity.

Yesterday, the COC conducted a spot check - or operation as Dr Ang called it - outside the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple. At least four charities were raising funds outside the temple in Waterloo Street.

The COC found lapses by two groups, with one group of commercial fund-raisers soliciting for donations outside the areas where approval was given for them to do so.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS: Fewer complaints on fund raising after watchdog issues guidelines