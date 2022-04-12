What you need to know about the Kinder chocolate salmonella recall

SINGAPORE - Popular among children for their Kinder Surprise Eggs - an egg-shaped chocolate holding a collectible toy in its hollow centre - the Kinder chocolate series has been involved in a series of global product recalls.

The recalls were prompted by reports of customers falling ill with salmonella poisoning after eating these sweet treats.

Singapore is one of the countries affected by the recalls.

The Straits Times addresses some of your questions about the issue:

How did the recall begin?

On April 4, Italian confectionery group Ferrero put out a notice recalling its chocolate eggs in Britain after a possible link was found to dozens of cases of salmonella poisoning, according to Reuters.

At the time, the UK Health Security Agency identified at least 63 cases of salmonella poisoning linked to the chocolate snacks, with the majority of victims being younger than five years old.

Britain's Food Standards Agency advised customers not to eat the affected products, which carry best-before dates of between July 11 and Oct 7 this year.

In a follow-up statement on April 8, Ferrero said that all affected products were made at a factory in Arlon, Belgium, and that salmonella was first detected at the site on Dec 15, reported USA Today newspaper.

These affected Kinder products have led to a series of recalls worldwide, in countries such as the United States and Singapore.

How has the recall of Kinder products played out in Singapore?

In response to the first report on April 4, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) issued its first product recall for batches of Kinder Surprise eggs in the Republic on April 6.

These chocolate eggs had a best-before date of between July 11 and Oct 7 this year.