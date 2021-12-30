What you can do in Singapore on New Year's Eve amid Covid-19

SINGAPORE - New Year's Eve used to be the night when people in Singapore and elsewhere bid goodbye to the past year and welcome the new year with a bang.

But times have changed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

There will be no Marina Bay Countdown firework display for the second year running, and the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) has strongly urged people to "avoid crowded places and enjoy the New Year's Eve celebration from home".

But this New Year's Eve can still be a night to remember. Here are four ways to ring in the new year.

1. Celebrations in the heartland

Although the firework display at Marina Bay has been scuppered again by Covid-19, the People's Association of Singapore (PA) has organised smaller firework displays to be set off in the heartland at the first strike of 2022.

You can watch these multi-coloured delights from the comfort of your home if you live in these locations: Bedok, Bishan, Boon Lay, Buona Vista, Chua Chu Kang, Hougang, Kembangan-Chai Chee, Sembawang, Tampines and Woodlands.