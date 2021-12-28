Campaign raises $900,000 so far to shine a light on Singapore ground-up initiatives

SINGAPORE - The light show with a cause that was launched at the beginning of the month has raised close to $900,000 so far.

The Shine A Light campaign by philanthropic organisation The Majurity Trust put the spotlight on local ground-up initiatives through 60 moving light beams mounted on the floor of the Marina Bay Promontory since Dec 1. The show concludes on Dec 31.

While there's no charge for viewing the nightly light show, the public is encouraged to make a donation or "adopt" a light beam for $20,000. The money will go towards providing grants to five funds that target different beneficiaries.

The Scaffold Fund aims to promote stronger community bonds between locals and migrant workers, as well as address the needs of domestic workers and low-wage migrant workers. The elderly and youth mental health are among the beneficiaries of the other funds.

Chief executive of The Majurity Trust Martin Tan said: "It has been a difficult year for many and we are already grateful for all the support we have received. In the coming days and weeks, we will continue to speak with donors and partners to raise the funds our grantee partners need in 2022."

The beams are in different colours each week to highlight a different cause, with magenta lights featuring from Dec 29 to 31 to represent Singapore's harmony, say the organisers.

One of the ground-up initiatives that will benefit from the fund-raiser is 6th Sense, a befriending programme for children from rental flats in Kebun Baru.

Its co-founder Abhishek Bajaj said: "Beyond Covid-19's impact on the communities, we are working towards stabilising and flourishing in our impact on the children we serve.

"Thus, we are planning a whole host of activity themes which revolves around sports - learning roller blading, picking up new art techniques, and venturing into speech and drama. Shine A Light fund-raiser will help us kickstart these possibilities early and allow us to focus on making these a reality."

In addition to the light display, the campaign offered a weekly roll-out of activities since the start of December, such as podcasts and videos featuring leaders of ground-up initiatives like Mr Abhishek.

The Shine A Light display is presented by the Urban Redevelopment Authority as one of the highlights of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2022, alongside light projection show Share The Moment, which transforms the facades of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, the ArtScience Museum and the Merlion.

To donate to the fund-raiser, go to this website.