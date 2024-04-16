Wanted: S’pore anti-scam mascot for banks, top design to win $10,000

SINGAPORE – The Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) is looking for an anti-scam mascot to serve as a visual rallying call to bank customers to “stop and check before clicking”.

It launched its anti-scam mascot design competition on April 16, offering $10,000 for the top entry, and $3,000 and $2,000 for the second- and third-placed designs, respectively.

Mrs Ong-Ang Ai Boon, director of ABS, said that a picture speaks a thousand words, but it is “not just about designing a cute mascot”.

“It is a call to action for creative minds of all ages to participate in the ongoing, whole-of-society anti-scam effort, by creating a powerful visual reminder that inspires families to take charge and act against being scammed,” she said.

ABS said that it wants the mascot to be visually present in households to keep the anti-scam message at the top of minds among children, adults, and seniors.

One of the competition’s judges, Ms Karen Ngui, head of group strategic marketing and communications at DBS Bank, said: “Scam cases are very varied and often prey on fear and/or greed. We are not powerless, we can do something about scams.”

She added that younger people who see the mascot can bring the message home to their parents and grandparents.

In 2023, there were 46,563 scam cases reported in 2023 – the highest number since the police started tracking scams in 2016. It is a 46.8 per cent increase from the 31,728 cases in 2022.

The total amount lost among the top 10 scams rose to $573.9 million in 2023, from $509.2 million in 2022.

Another of the competition’s judges, Mr Ng Khee Jin, a council member of the National Crime Prevention Council and creative partner of advertising agency Kheej, said: “Scams are a global phenomenon... and it keeps changing. It could be worse without that awareness (of) all efforts and campaigns and public education that we put in.”

“There’s no foolproof way right now to stop scams because there are so many forms and they keep changing. We have to do what we can,” he added.

ABS and its member banks will use the winning mascot in various anti-scam programmes and across a range of mediums, including animations, digital content, marketing collaterals, as well as a costumed character for roadshows, school skits and other activities.

The competition is open to all Singapore citizens, permanent residents, work permit, professional, and student pass holders as well as organisations.

The deadline for submission of entries is May 31.

The prize winners will be announced by June 17 and will be invited to receive their prizes at the ABS Annual Dinner on June 28.

For the official entry form, go to https://abs.org.sg/consumerbanking/the-antiscam-design-competition