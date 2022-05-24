Train fault disrupts service along Bukit Panjang LRT line for nearly 3 hours

SINGAPORE - A stalled train near Keat Hong station on Tuesday (May 24) disrupted commutes along a stretch of the Bukit Panjang LRT line for close to three hours.

Operator SMRT first tweeted about the train fault at 9.21am, and later said commuters could take free bus services along the affected stretch between Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang stations.

When The Straits Times arrived at the Bukit Panjang LRT station at 10.15am, two SMRT staff were at the train platform directing commuters to Bukit Panjang bus interchange to take service 975 or 976 to Choa Chu Kang bus interchange.

ITE student Abdul Hakim, 21, said he did not know about the disruption until SMRT staff at Bukit Panjang station told him to go to the bus interchange instead.

Mr Hakim, who was on his way to school, said: "Even if I'm late, I have a valid reason that teachers can understand."

SMRT had to deploy another train to push out the train that stalled along the LRT track between Keat Hong and South View stations.

The rail operator tweeted at 12.05pm that normal train service is being restored, and that free bus services had stopped.

At Bukit Panjang station, staff members at the platform informed commuters who were heading to the interchange that train services were resuming.

An SMRT staff member was seen boarding a train at Keat Hong station at 12.10pm, to drive the train in manual mode between Keat Hong and South View. After South View, the train resumed running in automatic mode and at its normal speed.

ST has contacted SMRT for details of the train fault.

Tuesday's incident followed that on May 12, when a stalled train disrupted service between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang LRT stations for 20 minutes.

SMRT said commuters affected by the delay can download an e-Travel Chit as proof at this website.