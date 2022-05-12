Train service down for 20 mins between Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Panjang LRT stations due to train fault

SINGAPORE - The trains stopped running between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang LRT stations for 20 minutes on Thursday morning (May 12) due to a train fault.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, SMRT said the train fault occurred at 7.55am between Teck Whye and Phoenix stations along the Bukit Panjang LRT network.

Some 30 commuters who were on board the stalled train safely disembarked at Phoenix station and the train was taken to the depot for investigation, said SMRT.

Apologising to those affected, SMRT said: "Our staff were immediately activated on-site to recover the stalled train, which still had lights and air-conditioning.

"In-train and station announcements were made to advise commuters of the delay."

Meanwhile, a loop service ran between Bukit Panjang and Senja stations, said SMRT.

The rail operator added it provided free regular bus services between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang stations during the service disruption.