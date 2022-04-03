Small-scale Ramadan bazaar in Geylang Serai a hit, queueing halted temporarily to limit visitors

SINGAPORE - The Ramadan bazaar in Geylang Serai was so popular on Sunday (April 3), the first day of the fasting month, that organisers had to temporarily stop people from queueing to enter one of its zones where food was on sale.

Organisers Wisma Geylang Serai said that after the bazaar first opened on Saturday, some changes were made to ensure a smoother experience for visitors.

For a start, signage was put up to direct visitors to the zones when they arrive - Zone 1 comprises lifestyle and fashion booths, Zone 2 fashion and food stalls, and the Wisma Geylang Serai zone has fashion, food and spaces to dine. Zones 1 and 2 have a combined capacity limit of 600 people, including stallholders.

Changes were also made to ensure shorter food preparation and queueing times. Food stallholders can now have up to six people manning their stalls, up from four on Saturday.

The change brought much relief for stallholders such as Mr Suriyah Selvarajah, who runs The Original Vadai, selling savoury donuts.

The 33-year-old, whose family business had been a fixture at the Ramadan bazaar in Geylang Serai for about three decades before the Covid-19 pandemic, said the snaking queues on Saturday led to customers blocking the shop fronts of other stalls.

With organisers deploying more people to direct the queues on Sunday, he said the situation has improved.

But Mr Suriyah, who inherited the business from his mother, said that after the pandemic forced the bazaar to be cancelled for the past two years, returning this year has not been easy.

"After day one yesterday, I was so exhausted I couldn't walk. It is going to take me about five days to get used to the bustle again," said Mr Suriyah, who decided during the pandemic to turn his former pasar malam (night market) business into permanent stalls.

When The Straits Times visited the bazaar from 5.30pm on Sunday, organisers were seen stopping people from joining the queue to enter the bazaar in an effort to control the crowd.

Business was brisk for those running food stalls, and stallholders observing Ramadan had a temporary respite at 7.14pm, when they broke their fast with a drink and some food before returning to work.

Despite the bazaar's much smaller scale - just 40 stalls down from 600 before the pandemic - Ms Surianti Yusro, 48, said she appreciated the authorities' efforts to bring back the festive mood after two years of muted Ramadan months.

"It is not back to normal - there might still be Covid-19 variants we have to fight - but the Ramadan experience this year is much better compared with the past two years," said the business development manager, who broke fast on Sunday with her husband and two children in a quiet corner at Wisma Geylang Serai.