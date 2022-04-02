Vendors, patrons in festive mood as Ramadan bazaar returns to Geylang Serai

SINGAPORE - Mr Muhammad Sayraz Khan, whose family has been selling traditional Malay clothes at the Geylang Serai bazaar for the past 25 years, was disappointed when it could not be held for the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, he had ordered stock worth $300,000, which he was unable to sell.

"It affected us not only financially, but emotionally as well. It is quite sad that we had to go through this over the past two years," he added.

He estimates that the bazaar brings in $100,000 in revenue every year.

Now, with the bazaar's resumption, Mr Khan is upbeat, although he believes the atmosphere will not be the same as in previous years because there are only 40 stalls this year, a far cry from the 600 in 2019.

"It will take years for it to come back to its real form, to a real bazaar environment. But it is a good start for sure," the 33-year-old said.

Mr Khan was one of many happy vendors at the annual Ramadan bazaar in Wisma Geylang Serai on Saturday (April 2), the festive fair's first day.

Another vendor, Ms Ereen Aziz, 40, who has been selling casual and seasonal wear for women and children in the bazaar since 2018, said the lack of a physical store in the past two years significantly impacted clothes shops like hers.

"We had to shift our business online. But the customers could not touch and feel my clothes. The atmosphere was missing too," she said.

She estimated that her annual sales dropped by more than 50 per cent.

With the bazaar back, she said: "We are very thrilled that they have allowed bazaars to resume. It really has given us much hope."