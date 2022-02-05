SCDF officers answer desperate daughter's plea to save unconscious dad from burning Tampines flat

SINGAPORE - A desperate daughter stood outside her family flat, which was being swallowed by flames. The front door was locked and she could not get to her dad.

"Help, my father is inside," the young woman pleaded with Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers when they arrived at the 10th-storey unit in Tampines at around 10.30pm on Jan 28.

That marked a race against time for SCDF Warrant Officer 2 (WO2) Muhammad Hairul Hashim.

"The moment I heard that, I knew we needed to act fast," the deputy rota commander, 39, told The Straits Times on Thursday (Feb 3).

The firefighters immediately sprung into action. They broke open the main door and two of them entered the burning flat, wielding a water jet, which created a water curtain to protect the team from the heat.

WO2 Hairul and another firefighter followed right behind them and headed straight for the nearest bedroom as the daughter had told them her father could be inside that room.

"Fire was raging in the living room and I couldn't see beyond arm's length in the thick smoke, even with a torchlight. But we're trained to move around in darkness," said WO2 Hairul.

He was among some 30 SCDF officers, comprising firefighters and emergency medical service personnel, from Changi and Tampines fire stations who responded to the fire at the maisonette unit in Block 941 Tampines Avenue 5.

The door to the bedroom was locked and they again had to break it open.

"As I entered the bedroom, my feet came into contact with a person lying on the floor," said WO2 Hairul.

"I then dragged him out immediately, bumping into walls and furniture along the way."

The rescue took only five minutes and the man was taken to the lift lobby.