Safra Tampines disinfected, remains open after new Covid-19 cluster found

SINGAPORE - Safra Tampines will remain open even though it has formed a new cluster with a total of nine Covid-19 cases as at Thursday (Aug 12).

In a statement to The Straits Times, Safra said that six individuals who had tested positive for the coronavirus were last at Safra Tampines from Aug 6 to 10.

All identified close contacts of these cases have been quarantined, it added.

Areas visited by the affected individuals had also been disinfected according to the National Environment Agency's guidelines.

The club said that safe management measures will continue to be in place at all Safra premises. This includes limiting group sizes to five individuals.

Unvaccinated individuals are advised to keep to groups of no more than two people.

Fully vaccinated individuals can dine-in at all food and beverage establishments in up to groups of five. They can also participate in some indoor activities without a mask, such as badminton and squash. These are part of Safra's differentiated measures for the vaccinated, according to the club's website.

MOH also announced a new cluster on Thursday at My First Skool at 54 Chin Swee Road.

There are now 119 active clusters islandwide, ranging between three and 1,151 infections.