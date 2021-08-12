3 new Covid-19 clusters, including Safra Tampines and Chin Swee Road pre-school

SINGAPORE - Three new Covid-19 clusters were reported on Thursday (Aug 12), including clusters at Safra Tampines and My First Skool at 54 Chin Swee Road.

The Safra Tampines cluster has six new cases, bringing its total to nine.

Five new cases linked to the My First Skool cluster were reported on Thursday, for a total of six cases.

The remaining new cluster that is linked to a confirmed Covid-19 case has three cases.

In its nightly update, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said there are now 119 active clusters, ranging between three and 1,151 infections.

Singapore recorded 59 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Thursday, including 19 unlinked cases. There were no imported cases.

The new cases bring Singapore's total to 66,012.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from 723 cases in the week before to 412 cases in the past week, while the number of unlinked cases dropped from 215 to 117 cases over the same period.

Currently, 470 patients are hospitalised. There are 36 people who require oxygen supplementation, and nine are in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Five of these 45 cases are fully vaccinated.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 37 are seniors aged above 60. Of these, 32 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

"There is continuing evidence that almost all fully vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected, unless they had underlying medical conditions that made them more susceptible," said MOH.

It added that over the last 28 days, 9.3 per cent of those who are unvaccinated became severely ill or died, while the proportion of those fully vaccinated in this category is 0.9 per cent.

As at Wednesday, a total of 8,241,298 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme, covering 4,393,708 individuals, with 3,974,953 people having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 141,405 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 82,881 individuals.

In total, 73 per cent of Singapore residents have received two doses of the vaccines, and 81 per cent have received at least one dose.

Read the full MOH press release here.