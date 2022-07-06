Rise in marriages and divorces last year with Singapore's easing of Covid-19 restrictions

SINGAPORE - There was plenty of good and bad news when it came to love and marriage last year, as the number of marriages and divorces shot up after the first Covid-19 pandemic year of 2020 disrupted both nuptials and break-ups.

A total of 28,329 couples wed in 2021, a 25.1 per cent jump from 2020, based on statistics released by the Department of Statistics (DOS) on Wednesday (July 6).

The DOS said the number of marriages rose with the easing of Covid-19 safe management measures.

"This contrasts with the dip in 2020 when marriage plans for some were disrupted due to the pandemic," it added.

There were 7,890 marital dissolutions last year, a 13.4 per cent increase from 2020. Marital dissolutions refer to both divorces and annulments.

DOS attributed the increase in marital dissolutions to more divorce applications filed in 2021 and the resumption of divorce proceedings that were previously adjourned due to the pandemic.

During the circuit breaker in 2020, which began in April and ended in June, the Family Justice Courts heard only "urgent and essential" cases, such as those that constituted a threat to life and liberty or were time sensitive, said family lawyers.

All other hearings were adjourned to after the circuit breaker, which had an impact on divorce motions filed and heard.

On Wednesday, the DOS noted that while the number of marital dissolutions rose in 2021, the general divorce rates were still lower than a decade ago.

For example, there were 7.2 male divorcees for every thousand married men aged 20 years and older last year, down from 7.6 in 2011.