Drop in marriages and divorces in Singapore last year due to Covid-19 restrictions

SINGAPORE - Disruptions caused by Covid-19 saw a drop in the number of marriages as well as divorces last year, figures released on Wednesday (July 7) show.

The number of marriages registered in 2020 dropped 10.9 per cent from a year earlier to 22,651, the Department of Statistics (DOS) said.

It attributed this drop to disruptions caused by the pandemic, including circuit breaker restrictions and safe management measures applied to wedding solemnisations and receptions from March 2020.

Last year also saw the lowest number of marital break-ups since 2006, with 6,959 marriages ending in a divorce or annulment, a decline of 8.7 per cent as compared with the 7,623 marital dissolutions in the previous year.

"The Covid-19 pandemic, including measures taken during the circuit breaker period, may have contributed to this decline," DOS said in a statement.