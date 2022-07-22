Regular road closures in Kampong Glam resume after more than 2 years

SINGAPORE - Regular road closures in Kampong Glam resumed on Friday (July 22) after a hiatus of more than two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Haji Lane and Bali Lane will be closed at fixed times throughout the week, while Baghdad Street and Bussorah Street will be closed from the afternoon onwards on Fridays and weekends.

Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said in a Facebook post on Friday that the authorities had suspended car-free zones in Kampong Glam, as well as Circular Road and Liang Seah Street in March 2020.

"With the easing of safe management measures in recent months, we thought it was timely to review this," said Associate Professor Faishal, who added that Kampong Glam's stakeholders "have been working on a plan with guidance from agencies to resume the road closures, and ensure that they are done sensibly and safely".

He said that individuals, businesses and groups such as One Kampong Gelam and Kampong Gelam Alliance had said road closures are a good way to introduce activities into the area.

It had been earlier reported this year that some businesses in the area had encroached onto public roads and walkways without permission, prompting agencies to issue an advisory instructing them to remove their items - such as tables and chairs - immediately.

Dr Faishal said on Friday that the area's stakeholders put together a "comprehensive management plan that promotes public safety and good neighbourly behaviour, while allowing planned activities to take place on the road".

One Kampong Gelam chairman Zaki Ma'arof said that this involved ensuring that businesses were clear about the road spaces that they could use, as well as to ensure that access by fire engines and access to fire hydrants were not blocked even as roads are closed during emergency situations.

Resuming regular road closures was a result of regular discussions between stakeholders and the authorities, he said.

Mr Zaki added: "Families and those with young children and strollers can return, knowing that they can walk freely on the closed roads without worrying about cars."

With restaurants able to extend their seating capacity outdoors due to the closures, customers would spend less time waiting for tables, he said.

He added that the association was looking forward to organising cultural programmes that leverage the conservation area's history, adding that a week-long line-up of programmes will be planned around the Formula One weekend, which begins on Sept 30.

Dr Faishal said that besides Kampong Glam, the Urban Redevelopment Authority will also review plans to progressively resume regular road closures in the city centre.